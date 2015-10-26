FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Searchlight Capital buys majority stake in Canada's Roots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Roots Canada, one of the country’s most recognizable clothing brands, said on Monday its co-founders have sold a controlling stake in the company to private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners to spur the brand’s next phase of growth.

Michael Budman and Don Green, who co-founded the brand back in 1973, will remain actively involved in the company and will be substantial shareholders, said Toronto-based Roots.

The company with its distinctive beaver logo, which has 245 retail locations spread across Canada, the United States and in parts of Asia, did not disclose the terms of the deal.

“As one of the few iconic Canadian heritage brands, we see significant growth potential for Roots in both Canada and internationally across multiple distribution channels,” said Searchlight co-founder Erol Uzumeri, in a statement.

Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
