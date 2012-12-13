FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada plans to sell Ridley Terminals in British Columbia
December 13, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

Canada plans to sell Ridley Terminals in British Columbia

OTTAWA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian government plans to sell Ridley Terminals Inc., a federal corporation that operates a bulk-handling facility at the British Columbian port of Prince Rupert, junior finance minister Ted Menzies announced on Thursday.

The terminal transfers bulk commodities from rail cars onto ocean-going vessels. A government statement said it supports western coal producers and it has handled record volumes as demand for high-quality Canadian coal has increased.

The government statement said it would not be appropriate to estimate what the corporation would be worth but said it reported a net operating profit of C$34 million ($34.7 million) in 2011. It plans to increase its capacity to 25 million tonnes by 2014 from 12 million now.

