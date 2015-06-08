FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CNRL says Alberta fire-affected oil sands output to return to normal this week
#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

CNRL says Alberta fire-affected oil sands output to return to normal this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Monday it anticipates achieving normal rates of production at its Primrose and Kirby South oil sands projects this week after wildfires in northern Alberta hurt output.

The 80,000-barrel-per-day Primrose project was evacuated and shut down and Kirby South output reduced to 12,000 bpd from 30,000 bpd two weeks ago as a result of wildfires in the region.

“The repairs to equipment were minor in nature and have not impeded our ability to ramp up production volumes,” spokeswoman Julie Woo said. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

