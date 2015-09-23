Canada court sentences Via Rail plotters to life in prison

TORONTO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A Toronto court on Wednesday sentenced two men to life in prison for a plot to derail a passenger train traveling between New York and Toronto intended to instill fear and force Canada and the United States to withdraw troops from Muslim lands.

Tunisian postdoctoral student Chiheb Esseghaier and Raed Jaser, a permanent Canadian resident of Palestinian descent, faced a maximum life sentence for conspiracy to murder, and a sentence of up to 10 years in prison for participating in a terrorist group, among other charges they were found guilty of in March.

Their trial relied heavily on the evidence of an undercover FBI agent who befriended the pair and recorded conversations about the train plot and other violent plans, including the targeting of political leaders.

Neither of them mounted a defense or took the stand during the trial, while Esseghaier refused to acknowledge the authority of the court and did not retain legal counsel, arguing that the Koran should be used as the sole legal reference. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)