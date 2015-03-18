FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada jury at an impasse in case of plot to derail train -media
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 18, 2015 / 7:41 PM / 2 years ago

Canada jury at an impasse in case of plot to derail train -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 18 (Reuters) - A Canadian jury has reached a verdict on some of the charges against two men accused of planning to derail a passenger train traveling between Canada and the United States, but is at an impasse on others after eight days of deliberations, local media reported on Wednesday.

The jury in the trial against Tunisian postdoctoral student Chiheb Esseghaier and Raed Jaser, a permanent Canadian resident of Palestinian descent, has asked the judge for advice on how to resolve their impasse, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.