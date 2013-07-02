FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Canadians face terrorism charges over package in B.C. -paper
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 2, 2013 / 5:56 PM / in 4 years

Two Canadians face terrorism charges over package in B.C. -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Two people have been charged with terrorism-related offenses after a suspicious package was left at the local parliament in Canada’s Pacific province of British Columbia, a local newspaper said on Tuesday.

The Times-Colonist, which is based in the British Columbia capital Victoria, said the package had been dropped off on Monday when the parliament was closed for a national holiday. The paper said thousands of people had attended concerts on the building’s front lawn on Monday.

British Columbia police were due to make an announcement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Tuesday about the arrests. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Vicki Allen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.