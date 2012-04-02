Statistics Canada to delay data releases

* Data released through lockups to be delayed by 16 seconds

OTTAWA, April 2 (Reuters) - Statistics Canada will delay data released through media organizations by 16 seconds beyond the official 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) release time, it announced on Monday.

A statement from the federal agency’s media department said this was the result of a new automated process for loading data on to its external website, which would introduce a delay of nine to 16 seconds for information to be posted on the website.

A different delay will apply to the agency’s media lockups. “For journalists attending the agency’s media lockups, the external communications channels will be opened 16 seconds after release time,” Statscan said.

During the lockups, communications are cut off while news organizations are given the data an hour ahead of time to prepare alerts and stories, which go out precisely when Statistics Canada opens the communications lines.