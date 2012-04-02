FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statistics Canada to delay data releases
April 2, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 6 years

Statistics Canada to delay data releases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Data released through lockups to be delayed by 16 seconds

* Data to appear on website 9 to 16 seconds after 8:30

OTTAWA, April 2 (Reuters) - Statistics Canada will delay data released through media organizations by 16 seconds beyond the official 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) release time, it announced on Monday.

A statement from the federal agency’s media department said this was the result of a new automated process for loading data on to its external website, which would introduce a delay of nine to 16 seconds for information to be posted on the website.

A different delay will apply to the agency’s media lockups. “For journalists attending the agency’s media lockups, the external communications channels will be opened 16 seconds after release time,” Statscan said.

During the lockups, communications are cut off while news organizations are given the data an hour ahead of time to prepare alerts and stories, which go out precisely when Statistics Canada opens the communications lines.

