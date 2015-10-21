FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends 1 pct lower as Valeant tumbles
October 21, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends 1 pct lower as Valeant tumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell 1 percent on Wednesday, with most of the damage done by an influential short-seller’s accusations that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc artificially inflates it revenue.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 137.73 points, or 1.00 percent, at 13,704.19. Valeant ended down 19.2 percent at C$154.21 after falling as much as 40 percent in the session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
