TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended 1.2 percent lower on Monday, hurt by sharp falls in energy companies, gold miners and other resource stocks, while Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc shares’ 5 percent fall also weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 162.76 points, or 1.17 percent, at 13,790.90. All 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)