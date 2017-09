TORONTO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, weighed down by industrial, utility and energy stocks as the price of oil fell to a multi-week low and investors braced for a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 91.30 points, or 0.66 percent, at 13,699.60. Nine of the 10 main groups fell, with the biggest - financials - the sole gainer. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)