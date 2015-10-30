CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls 1.9 as Valeant slumps, banks weigh

TORONTO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell sharply on Friday, pushed lower by a slump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it cut ties with a specialty pharmacy accused of helping it inflate revenue, and by retreats in heavyweight banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 262.71 points, or 1.90 percent, at 13,529.17. It lost 3 percent on the week and gained 1.7 percent through October. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)