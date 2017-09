TORONTO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by a plunge in shares of drug maker Valeant Pharmaceuticals and disappointing reports from auto parts maker Magna International, pipeline operator Enbridge Inc and telecom company Telus Corp.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 103.04 points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,558.78. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)