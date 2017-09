TORONTO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended this week’s losses, as weakness in the heavyweight financials group offset a rebound in energy and materials stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 51.78 points, or 0.39 percent, at 13,075.40, having hit a fresh six-week low at 13,030.46. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)