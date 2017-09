TORONTO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index made solid gains on Wednesday, notching its highest closing level in more than a week, after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting bolstering bets on a December interest rate hike.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 119.58 points, or 0.90 percent, at 13,399.97. Nine of its 10 main sectors gains, with energy the lone decliner. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)