TORONTO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as energy stocks benefited from bargain hunting, while the information technology group also outperformed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 79.00 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,016.59. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)