TORONTO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended recent losses on Monday, falling to its lowest in more than two years as gold miners plunged and energy stocks also weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 94.46 points, or 0.74 percent, at 12,695.49, including a nearly 5 percent loss for the materials group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)