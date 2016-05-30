FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as energy stocks retreat ahead of OPEC meeting
May 30, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as energy stocks retreat ahead of OPEC meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index edged lower on Monday as energy stocks retreated ahead of a meeting of oil producers later in the week, while mining stocks and financials also fell in a low-volume session for the index with U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 18.56 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,086.67. Four of the index’s 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

