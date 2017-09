TORONTO, June 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index ended higher on Friday as gold miners’ shares jumped with the precious metal after weak U.S. jobs data hit the U.S. dollar, while financial stocks and some energy companies weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 89.79 points, or 0.64 percent, at 14,226.78. It gained 0.9 percent on the week, its fourth straight weekly advance. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)