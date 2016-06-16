FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with resource stocks as commodity prices drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 16 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by resources stocks as commodity prices fell, with gold turning lower following the suspension of campaigning for Britain's European Union referendum after a lawmaker was shot dead.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 41.04 points, or 0.29 percent, at 13,882.41. Six of its 10 main industry groups lost ground. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
