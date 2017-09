TORONTO, June 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as commodities rallied and global worries about Britain voting to leave the European Union next week abated.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 19.36 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,901.77, led by energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)