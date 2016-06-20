FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as Brexit fears fade, oil jumps
June 20, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as Brexit fears fade, oil jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index notched broad gains on Monday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil prices bounced higher and investors took comfort from opinion polls showing Britain appears less likely to vote to leave the European Union.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closes up 113.37 points, or 0.82 percent, at 14,015.14. All 10 main sectors rose, with more than 5 advancers for every decliner. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)

