TORONTO, June 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s benchmark stock index ended almost 1.5 percent lower on Monday, at its lowest close in seven weeks, as the fallout from Britain’s vote to leave the European Union pummeled financial stocks and energy shares fell with retreating oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 202.09 points, or 1.45 percent, at 13,689.79. Seven of its 10 main industry sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)