a year ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to near 2016 high, led by banks
July 11, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to near 2016 high, led by banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index closed higher on Monday, boosted by financial stocks as investors bet on several global developments and a stronger U.S. economy helping the growth-sensitive index.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 102.04 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,361.88 after hitting 14,415.48 in earlier trade. Its highest level so far this year was 14,450.91 notched on June 8. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

