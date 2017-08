TORONTO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index suffered its biggest one-day loss in more than a month on Tuesday, as its heavyweight energy sector weighed heavily with U.S. crude settling at under $40 a barrel on persistent supply concerns.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 105.73 points, or 0.73 percent, at 14,477.01. The energy sector fell 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)