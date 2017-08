TORONTO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, breaking a five-day win streak that had pushed it to a 13-month high, as energy stocks led a broad pullback limited by gains for gold miners and other materials stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 26.19 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,775.04. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)