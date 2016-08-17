FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower after Fed as resource stocks weigh
August 17, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely lower after Fed as resource stocks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Wednesday, paring steeper losses after the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting offered a balanced view on when it may hike U.S. interest rates, while losses among gold miners and oil and gas producers weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.84 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,697.60. Six of its 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
