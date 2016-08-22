FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as Couche-Tard, Valeant jump
August 22, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as Couche-Tard, Valeant jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, boosted by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc's $4.4 billion U.S. expansion and by a jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it hired a new chief financial officer.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 60.73 points, or 0.41 percent, at 14,748.19. Eight of its 10 main sectors rose, although the heavyweight energy and materials groups slipped. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

