TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell the most in nearly four weeks on Wednesday as lower oil and metal prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, while financials rose after better-than-expected earnings from one of the country's major banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 138.53 points, or 0.94 percent, at 14,626.24. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)