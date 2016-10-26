FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as industrial, resource stocks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday as Canadian National Railway Co, the country's biggest railway, fell after reporting a dip in quarterly revenue, and energy and materials stocks slipped on lower commodity prices and renewed concerns about their outlook for growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 63.07 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,807.56. It has lost more than 150 points since hitting a near 16-month high on Monday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Richard Chang)

