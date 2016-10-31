CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely higher as energy stocks, Valeant weigh

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Monday, as broad gains were canceled out as weaker oil prices weighed on energy stocks and by a slump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after a report its former executives are the focus of a U.S. criminal probe.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 2.11 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,787.40. It gained 0.4 percent in October. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)