10 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely higher as energy stocks, Valeant weigh
#Market News
October 31, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely higher as energy stocks, Valeant weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Monday, as broad gains were canceled out as weaker oil prices weighed on energy stocks and by a slump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after a report its former executives are the focus of a U.S. criminal probe.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 2.11 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,787.40. It gained 0.4 percent in October. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)

