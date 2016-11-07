FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises most in nearly 3 weeks; banks, energy boost index
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises most in nearly 3 weeks; banks, energy boost index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index rose the most in nearly three weeks on Monday, led by banks and energy as oil rose and the FBI cleared U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing over emails just ahead of the U.S. election.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 143.20 points, or 0.99 percent, at 14,652.45. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
