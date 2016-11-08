FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher ahead of U.S. election result
November 8, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher ahead of U.S. election result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday as gains for materials and financials offset a sharp drop in the shares of a major drugmaker and as investors braced for the outcome of one of the most contentious U.S. presidential elections in history.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 4.39 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,656.84. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
