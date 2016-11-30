FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-Energy surge boosts TSX on OPEC deal; index up 2 pct in November
November 30, 2016

CANADA STOCKS-Energy surge boosts TSX on OPEC deal; index up 2 pct in November

TORONTO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - A surge in shares of Canadian energy stocks pushed the country's main stock index to its highest intraday level in nearly 18 months on Wednesday, as some of the world's largest oil producers agreed to production cuts that jolted crude higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 83.04 points, or 0.55 percent, at 15,082.85. It gained 2 percent in November. The heavyweight energy group gained 7.9 percent, while eight of the 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

