TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as higher oil prices helped heavyweight energy stocks and gold miners recovered as the price of the precious metal steadied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 33.89 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,252.20. Just four of the index's 10 main sector groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)