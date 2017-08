TORONTO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed barely lower on Friday, ending a six-day rising streak as losses among energy and financial stocks outweighed gains for gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 7.08 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,328.15. Six of its 10 main industry groups rose, with the heavyweight energy group down 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)