TORONTO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains for big banks and insurers, base metal miners and industrial stocks, while energy stocks were flat despite big oil price gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 65.26 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,491.54. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)