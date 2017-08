TORONTO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski)