7 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts a 2-week high as commodity prices rise
January 20, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 7 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts a 2-week high as commodity prices rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 138.07 points, or 0.90 percent, at 15,547.88. Eight of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

