7 months ago
CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps to more-than 2-year high, led by resource shares
#Market News
January 24, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 7 months ago

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps to more-than 2-year high, led by resource shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index jumped to a fresh more-than 2-year high on Tuesday, led by resource shares as base metal and oil prices rose and after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order allowing TransCanada Corp to resubmit an application for the Keystone XL pipeline.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 130.56 points, or 0.84 percent, at 15,610.69, its highest close since September 2014. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)

