TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index closed near an all-time high on Wednesday, as higher bond yields boosted financial stocks and energy shares gained in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's clearing the way for construction of two oil pipelines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 33.15 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,643.84. The heavyweight financial group gained 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)