TORONTO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday but stayed close to its all-time high as a retreat among materials and energy stocks weighed and investors reacted to a string of earnings reports.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 28.32 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,615.52. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)