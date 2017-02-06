TORONTO Feb 6 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Monday, as a fall in oil prices weighed on energy stocks while gold miners were buoyed by a jump in the price of bullion amid political uncertainty in the United States and Europe.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 19.45 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,456.94. Seven of its 10 main groups fell, with the heavyweight energy group off 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)