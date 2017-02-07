TORONTO Feb 7 Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by financial stocks, while shares of energy companies fell with lower oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 41.86 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,498.80. The energy group, the only one of 10 sectors to fall, lost 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)