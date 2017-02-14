CANADA STOCKS-TSX sets record high as oil prices, bond yields climb

TORONTO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reached a record high on Tuesday as higher oil prices and bond yields supported energy and financials, while auto suppliers benefited from U.S. President Donald Trump's warm words for Canadian trade the day before.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 29.45 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,786.03, rising for the sixth straight day. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)