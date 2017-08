TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index rose for the seventh straight day on Wednesday to set a fresh record high, led by gains for its financial services group after strong economic data from both Canada and the United States boosted bond yields.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 58.92 points, or 0.37 percent, at 15,844.95. Nine of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)