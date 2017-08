OTTAWA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Thursday as Barrick Gold Corp jumped on the company's better-than-expected profits, though that was offset by a drop in Sun Life, which reported a decline in earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 19.22 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,864.17. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chris Reese)