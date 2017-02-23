BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
TORONTO Feb 23 Canada's main stock index fell for the second straight day on Thursday as financial and industrial shares pared recent gains, while the materials group lost ground as base metal prices slumped.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 49.02 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,781.20. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BEIJING, Feb 28 Three senior grain traders at Archer Daniels Midland Co have left the company's China team since the start of the year, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the global agricultural merchant struggles with a supply glut and weak prices.