TORONTO, April 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks, pinched by falling crude prices, led declines, and general concerns about geopolitical uncertainty weighed on overall markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 62.32 points, or 0.4 percent, to finish at 15,622.57. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bill Trott)