TORONTO, April 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index notched on Tuesday a two-month high, led by gains for heavyweight financial and energy stocks, while shares of lumber companies rallied after new U.S. import duties on the product came out lower than some investors had expected.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.73 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,745.19. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)