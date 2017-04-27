TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday to its lowest since the beginning of April, dragged down by heavyweight banking and resources shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished the session down 143.07 points, or 0.91 percent, at 15,506.47. Of the index's 10 main groups seven were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James Dalgleish)